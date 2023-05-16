Gordon Lightfoot’s Final Album Set for Release in July

The final album from Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, who died May 1 at age 84, will be released on July 14. At Royal Albert Hall is a double album that was recorded live in concert at the legendary London venue on May 24, 2016. It’s Lightfoot’s fourth live album, following a 1962…



