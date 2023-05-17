Daniel Cameron's chances of beating Andy Beshear in Kentucky governor race
Published
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron won the Republican gubernatorial primary election Tuesday night, setting up a challenge against Democratic Governor Andy Beshear in November. Cameron, who received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, defeated GOP challengers, including former…
#kentucky #danielcameron #andybeshear #donaldtrump #unitednations #kellycraft #agriculture #ryanquarles #beshear #mattbevin