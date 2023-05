John Refoua, the Oscar-nominated editor who worked on Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, has died. He was 58. Refoua died from complications from a rare bile duct cancer called cholangiocarcinoma, which he was diagnosed with in early 2022, according to his wife, Serena Bell Refoua, who shared…



