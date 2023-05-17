Here’s What Martha Stewart’s Sports Illustrated Cover Says About Aging

Everyone is talking about Martha Stewart gracing the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover. Stewart, at 81, is hailed by SI as the oldest woman ever featured on the annual magazine. It seems people either love Stewart's appearance or hate it. But behind the duality, the media icon's swimsuit…



#marthastewart #meganfox #kimpetras #brooksnader #sportsillustrated #swimsuitissue #bradleyschurman #linkedin #lindsaygoldman #botox