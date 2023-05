The Season 21 finale of American Idol is just days away, which means one of the last remaining contestants, Iam Tongi, Colin Stough or Megan Danielle, will soon take the talent competition’s top honor. But which one? While fans have their favorites—and one of the trio of contenders seems to a…



#americanidol #iamtongi #colinstough #megandanielle #stough #gattman #mississippi #lynyrdskynyrds #simpleman #lukebryan