Sting Forecasts Upcoming Battle Against AI: ‘We Can’t Allow the Machines to Take Over’

Revered musician Sting is unimpressed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and is predicting an upcoming battle against the technology. “The building blocks of music belong to us, to human beings,” the 17-time Grammy winner told the BBC. “That’s going to be a battle we all have to fight in the next…



#grammy #davidguetta #eminem #weeknd #everybreathyoutake #jamienjokugoodwin #ukmusic #ivorsacademy #academy #petergabriel