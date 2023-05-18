Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes ordered to start 11-year prison sentence, pay massive restitution
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will remain free through the Memorial Day weekend before surrendering to authorities on May 30 to begin her more than 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in a blood-testing scam. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila set Holmes’ revised…
