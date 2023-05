A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Kevin Buckland European shares look poised to rally after a wave of optimism that a U.S. debt ceiling deal could be reached as soon as the weekend, which lifted stocks on Wall Street and in Asia. Investors keyed in on an agreement between…



#kevinbuckland #kevinmccarthy #treasury #phillyfed #bankofengland #huwpill #philipjefferson #michaelbarr #dallasfed #lorielogan