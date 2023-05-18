Judge rejects attempt by Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend to throw out NDA

Judge rejects attempt by Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend to throw out NDA

Newsy

Published

ViewA Florida judge ruled late Wednesday that the ex-girlfriend of Tiger Woods must abide by a nondisclosure agreement she purportedly signed and resolve her lawsuits seeking millions from the golf superstar through private arbitration behind closed doors.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger, in an 11-page opinion, rejected...

Full Article