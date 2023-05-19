Photo agency says it has rejected Harry and Meghan’s request to turn over car chase images

A US photo agency says it has refused to hand over pictures and video of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex taken in New York on Tuesday night during what the royal couple called a “near catastrophic” car chase by “a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.” Backgrid USA told CNN on Friday that it had…



#backgridusa #sussexes #backgrid #doriaragland #meghan #nypd #ziegfeldballroom #newyorkcity #ericadams #kings