3 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank; U.S. slams latest settlement expansion
Published
Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli army raid in a West Bank refugee camp early on Monday, Palestinian health officials said, while the Biden administration sharply condemned Israel’s latest act of settlement expansion. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the three men were…
#palestinians #israeli #westbank #palestinian #israel #balata #nablus #homesh #usstatedepartment #mathewmiller