DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $150 bonus for BOS-MIA NBA Playoffs

This DraftKings promo code offer comes with the chance to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets with a wager on Celtics-Heat in the NBA Playoffs. Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers…



#celticsheat #nba #sportsbettingdime #bostonceltics #miamiheat #draftkingssportsbook #draftkings #boston #jaysontatum #jaylenbrown