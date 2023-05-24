Typhoon Mawar path, track update as

Typhoon Mawar path, track update as "direct hit" expected for Guam

Typhoon Mawar is roaring toward Guam, packing devastating winds of more than 140 mph and a massive storm surge for the U.S. territory, forecasts show. The typhoon is posing a "triple threat" of heavy rainfall, "life-threatening" storm surge and catastrophic winds equivalent to at least a Category…

