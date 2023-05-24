Typhoon Mawar path, track update as "direct hit" expected for Guam

Typhoon Mawar is roaring toward Guam, packing devastating winds of more than 140 mph and a massive storm surge for the U.S. territory, forecasts show. The typhoon is posing a "triple threat" of heavy rainfall, "life-threatening" storm surge and catastrophic winds equivalent to at least a Category…



#typhoonmawar #guam #nws #facebooklive #landonaydlett #nwsguam #westernpacificisland #supertyphoonpongsona #twitter #extremewindwarning