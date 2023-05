DeSantis set launch 2024 presidential run in Twitter conversation with Elon Musk

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, an outspoken cultural conservative long seen as Donald Trump’s leading rival for the Republican nomination, is set to launch his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday. The 44-year-old Republican governor plans to announce his decision in an online conversation with…



#florida #rondesantis #donaldtrump #elonmusk #twitterspaces #marklevin #desantis #trump #beyondtrump #unitednations