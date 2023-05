Fetty Wap—a rapper best known for his hit song “Trap Queen”—was sentenced to six years in federal prison Wednesday morning after pleading guilty to trafficking narcotics across the country. Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, and five others were accused of conspiring to…



#fettywap #billboard #maxwell #facetime #rollingstone #citifield #newyorkcity #rollingloud #lasvegas #fettywapissentenced