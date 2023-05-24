U.S. announces $524 million for Horn of Africa drought; Germany, UK also make pledges

The United States announced at a U.N. conference on Wednesday nearly $524 million in additional humanitarian aid for the Horn of Africa that aims to put a spotlight on the extreme effects of climate change and the worst drought in the region in 40 years — and the need for more than $5 billion.…



#hornofafrica #unitedkingdom #somalia #ethiopia #kenya #antonioguterres #unitednations #africa #antjeleendertse #andrewmitchell