Ron DeSantis Really Is Running For President; Florida Governor Makes It Official Before Glitchy Elon Musk Twitter Sit-Down
Published
Making it official today after months of proxy campaigning, the Florida Governor unveiled his 2024 White House ambitions just before a scheduled Twitter hosted interview with the social media company’s owner Elon Musk. Earlier Wednesday, DeSantis filed the paperwork necessary with the Federal…
#florida #twitter #elonmusk #desantis #twitterspaces #donaldtrump #trump #waltdisneycompany #disneyworld #bobigerled