When tornadoes strike, warning sirens often stay silent

Tommy Hengst and his wife, Pam, had just seconds to dash into their windowless utility room and throw a pillow over their heads before an EF-4 tornado began sucking the roof off their home in Rolling Fork, Mississippi.
"It could not have been more than a minute," said Hengst, recalling the night his home split apart around...
