Twitter's launch of DeSantis' presidential bid underscores platform's rightward shift under Musk

Two years ago, signing a bill intended to punish Twitter and other major social media companies, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted the platforms as "suppressing ideas” during the COVID-19 pandemic and silencing conservative voices. What a turnaround. The new Elon Musk-owned version of Twitter…



#florida #rondesantis #elonmuskowned #twitter #desantis #twitterspaces #republicans #tuckercarlson #dailywire #democrats