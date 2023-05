Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce his presidential bid during a discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, according to a report published Tuesday. NBC News reported that Musk and DeSantis, a Republican, will host an event on Twitter Spaces, the site’s platform for audio chats, on Wednesday at 7…



#florida #rondesantis #elonmusk #desantis #twitterspaces #davidsacks #andrewyang #teslatsla