Nvidia stock gained $184 billion in a day, vaulting it past Tesla. But a top analyst now calls it ‘priced for fantasy.’

On May 25, Nvidia shares did one of the greatest one-day moonshots in the annals of capital markets. It's the top single case to date of investors' intoxication with Artificial Intelligence. On the earnings call for Q1 2024 (ended April 30), hosted the previous afternoon, CFO Colette Kress…



#nvidia #colettekress #generativeai #jensenhuang #wrotehuang #fortune #q3 #tesla #apple #amazon