And what a gig it turned out to be. A secret show at the iconic Abbey Road Studios, in none other than Studio Two, where the Beatles recorded the lion’s share of their work. McCartney would serenade us with songs from the Beatles, Wings and his solo projects, regaling us with tales from his Studio…



#studiotwo #wings #studiotwodays #spotify #livtyler #orlandobloom #johnnydepp #jjabrams #starwars #paulmccartney