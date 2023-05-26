Mount Everest was first scaled 70 years ago. Climbers celebrate the milestone as climate change concerns grow

KATHMANDU, Nepal — As the mountaineering community prepares to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the conquest of Mount Everest, there is growing concern about temperatures rising, glaciers and snow melting, and weather getting harsh and unpredictable on the world’s tallest mountain. Since the…



#kathmandu #nepal #mounteverest #edmundhillary #tenzingnorgay #everest #pakistan #iran #antarctica #himalayan