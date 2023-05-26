John Durham to testify before House Judiciary Committee in June
The House Judiciary Committee will hear public testimony from former special counsel John Durham about his probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation on June 21, two sources familiar with the committee’s plans told NBC news. Durham was charged by former U.S. Attorney General William…
