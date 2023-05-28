Turkey votes in runoff election after candidates double down on nationalism and fear

Millions of Turks are casting their ballots Sunday for the second time in two weeks to decide the outcome of what has been the closest presidential race in Turkey's history. The powerful incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 69, faced off against opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in what…



#turks #turkey #receptayyiperdogan #kemalkilicdaroglu #kilicdaroglu #nato #ukraine #hamishkinnear #veriskmaplecroft #turkish