Turnout Low & Slow As Polls Close In First Ever Turkish Presidential Run-Off By Sunday's end Turkey is expected to have a clear winner in the election runoff and what marks a historic first of a vote which went to a second, final round to decide the nation's president. Earlier in the day incumbent…



#turnoutlowslow #turkey #receptayyiperdogan #istanbul #kemalkilicdaroglu #ankara #erdogan #turkish #sinanogan #turkishtv