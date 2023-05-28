Turkey's Erdogan wins 5th term as president

ViewTurkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won reelection Sunday, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade in a country reeling from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that leveled entire cities.
With nearly 99% of ballot boxes opened, unofficial results from competing news agencies...
