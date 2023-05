Labour has confirmed it will block all new domestic oil and gas developments if it wins power, proposing instead to invest heavily in renewable sources such as wind and also in nuclear power. The shadow work and pensions secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, said details would be announced soon. “What…



#labour #jonathanashworth #skyssophyridge #keirstarmer #scotland #northsea #tories #rosebank #grantshapps #edmiliband