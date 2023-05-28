Fans Choose Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance the Night’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Dua Lipa‘s “Dance the Night” has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (May 26) on Billboard, choosing the 27-year-old pop singer’s Barbie movie song as their favorite new music release of the past week. Related Mark Ronson Slid Into Dua Lipa’s DMs to Get…



#dancenight #billboard #markronson #taylorswift #pesopluma #gretagerwigs #carolineailin #andrewwyatt #wyatt #picardbrothers