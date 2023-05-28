Lana Del Rey Delivers Live Debut of ‘Ocean Blvd’ Songs at First Concert in Three-Plus Years

Lana Del Rey returned to the live stage for the first time in more than three years at the MITA Festival 2023 in Rio De Janeiro. During her headlining set on Saturday (May 27), the alternative-pop princess delivered the live debut of numerous songs from her latest album, Did You Know That There’s…



#lanadelrey #mitafestival #riodejaneiro #oceanblvd #candynecklace #grants #delreys #jonbatiste #johnmisty #judahsmith