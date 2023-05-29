China plans to land astronauts on moon before 2030, expand space station, bring on foreign partners

China plans to land astronauts on moon before 2030, expand space station, bring on foreign partners

Upworthy

Published

BEIJING — China’s burgeoning space program plans to place astronauts on the moon before 2030 and expand the country’s orbiting space station, officials said Monday. Monday’s announcement comes amid against the background of a rivalry with the U.S. for reaching new milestones in outer space,…

#beijing #moonbefore2030 #sovietunion #spacex #blueorigin #linxiqiang #shenzhou16 #communistparty #guihaichao #jinghaipeng

Full Article