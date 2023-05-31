Olympic committee says Djokovic fueling Serbia-Kosovo tensions

Olympic committee says Djokovic fueling Serbia-Kosovo tensions

Newsy

Published

ViewThe Kosovo Olympic Committee says tennis star Novak Djokovic “promoted the Serbian nationalists' propaganda” by writing “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia, stop the violence” on a camera at the French Open. 

Kosovo National Olympic Committee President Ismet Krasniqi sent the letter on Tuesday to the International...

Full Article