Happy hump day, readers. I'm Phil Rosen. A lot of people like to monitor where billionaires are traveling (like the student who tracks the flights of Elon Musk's private jet). This week Musk and fellow mogul Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan, are both visiting China on business trips, even as…



#philrosen #elonmusk #jamiedimon #jpmorgan #tesla #shanghai #downloadinsider #shenzhen #tuulbruno #morandigettyimages