Russian fighters serving under the Ukrainian Armed Forces have crossed into the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod region, bringing "heavy equipment" with them, Ilya Ponomarev, an exiled Russian politician—who says he is the political representative for the group of fighters—told Newsweek.…



#russian #ukrainianarmedforces #shebekino #belgorod #ilyaponomarev #vyacheslavgladkov #ukraine #belarusian #legion #supremecourt