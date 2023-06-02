BlackBerry, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, To Leslie on Netflix, and every new movie to watch at home this weekend
Published
Each week, we round up the most notable releases new to streaming and VOD, highlighting the biggest and best new movies for you to watch at home. This week sees a lot of new VOD releases, as well as a few on streaming platforms. To Leslie, which resulted in one of the year’s most interesting Oscar…
#vod #netflix #magicmikes #hulu #sydneysweeney #blackberry #robertrodriguezs #benaffleck #hypnotic #andreariseborough