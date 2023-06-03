Biden signs debt ceiling bill to avoid government default

ViewPresident Joe Biden has signed the legislation that lifts the nation’s debt ceiling just two days before the deadline, thereby preventing a default on the federal government's debt.
H.R. 3746, the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which the president signed privately on Saturday, passed the House Wednesday with bipartisan...
