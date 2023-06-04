Signaling system error led to deadly India train crash, railway official says
The derailment in eastern India that killed 275 people and injured hundreds was caused by an error in the electronic signaling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks and crash into a freight train, officials said Sunday. Authorities worked to clear the mangled wreckage of the two…
