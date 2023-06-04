ATSV's Oscar Isaac Nominates Pedro Pascal For The Spider-Verse
Published
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse voice actor Oscar Isaac wants Pedro Pascal to join the franchise. Here's who The Last of Us actor should play.
#oscarisaac #pedropascal
Published
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse voice actor Oscar Isaac wants Pedro Pascal to join the franchise. Here's who The Last of Us actor should play.
#oscarisaac #pedropascal
Oscar Isaac is already imagining the next Spider-Verse film and has a role for Pedro Pascal. The Moon Knight star joined the cast..
Oscar Isaac knows exactly who he wants to star as a character and voice in the next Spider-Verse film. When asked during a recent..