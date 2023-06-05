Watch: Chinese warship sails dangerously close to U.S. destroyer in the Taiwan Strait

The U.S. has released video of a Chinese warship sailing dangerously close to a Navy destroyer in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday. The American warship, the USS Chung-Hoon, was conducting a "routine patrol" when the Chinese warship crossed in front of Chung-Hoon's bow at 150 yards, according to a…



