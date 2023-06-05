Jacinda Ardern becomes a dame as New Zealand honors her service during shooting, Covid-19

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday received one of New Zealand’s highest honors for her service leading the country through a mass shooting and pandemic. Ardern was made a Dame Grand Companion, the second-highest honor in New Zealand, as part of King Charles III’s Birthday Honors. It…



