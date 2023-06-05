WWII veterans return to Utah Beach to commemorate the 79th anniversary of D-Day

ON UTAH BEACH, France (AP) — Looking at the vastness of Utah Beach, its sand blowing in strong wind and bright sunshine, made Robert Gibson’s memory of D-Day even more vivid. “It was tough,” the 99-year-old veteran said of the moment when he landed there on June 6, 1944 alongside more than 150,000…



#onutahbeach #utahbeach #robertgibsons #allied #worldwarii #westerneurope #nazi #normandy #francisbrownwai #andrewnegra