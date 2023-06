Prince Harry will take to the witness stand Tuesday as his years-long battle against Britain’s tabloid media reaches its most dramatic stage so far. The royal is preparing to face questions in a London court as part of his case against a major newspaper publisher. The appearance of a British royal…



#princeharry #mgn #dukeofsussex #sundaypeople #davidsherborne #highcourt #pamedianewsagency #princessdiana #pamedia #princewilliam