Prince Harry testifies that tabloids ruined his childhood but can't recall specific stories saying 'every single article' caused him 'distress'

Prince Harry stepped into courtroom witness box Tuesday to hold Britain’s tabloid press accountable for its “destructive” role throughout his life. But he soon found himself being held to account by a newspaper’s lawyer for how he could blame his anguish on articles he couldn’t remember reading.…



#dukeofsussex #bible #highcourt #dailymirror #andrewgreen #kingcharlesiii #davidsherborne #newsofworld #rupertmurdoch #mirrorgroup