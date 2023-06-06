Dan Abrams Calls Out NBC and Chuck Todd for Claiming His â€˜Meet the Pressâ€™ Exit is Voluntary: â€˜Almost Certainly a Lieâ€™

Dan Abrams was highly skeptical of Chuck Toddâ€™s claim that heâ€™s stepping down as the host of Meet The Press of his own accord. The NewsNation host and Mediaite founder took time on Monday to address the news that Todd will be leaving his anchor chair â€” with NBC Newsâ€™ Kristen Welker taking hisâ€¦



#danabrams #chucktodds #meetpress #newsnation #kristenwelker #rebeccablumenstein #carriebudoffbrown #chucktodd #welker #todd