Juventus Tell FC Barcelona And Real Madrid They Will Quit European Super League: Reports

Italian football giants Juventus have told FC Barcelona and Real Madrid they will abandon plans to form a breakaway European Super League, according to AS and MARCA. The European Super League famously tried to launch in early 2021, but met opposition from fans of the English clubs involved in the…



#italian #juventus #fcbarcelona #realmadrid #europeansuperleague #marca #uefachampionsleague #barca #uefa #aleksanderceferin