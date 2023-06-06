Brandel Chamblee Slams PGA Tour for LIV Golf Partnership: ‘One of the Saddest Days in the History of Professional Golf’

The Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee was “hugely disappointed” with the PGA Tour’s decision to partner with rival LIV Golf. CNBC reported on Tuesday that the sides came to an agreement that would combine the organizations under a single to-be-named entity. Figures have not been disclosed, but Yasir…



#pgatours #livgolf #yasiralrumayyan #saudiarabias #publicinvestmentfund #golftoday #pga #pif #pgatour #jaymonahan