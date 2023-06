An Air India plane flying to San Francisco was forced to land in a remote town in Siberia after an engine failure

Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft as seen on final approach flying for landing at London Heathrow airport In August 2022. Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images An Air India plane heading to San Francisco was forced to land in Siberia, Russia, on Tuesday. The plane had to make an…



#airindiaboeing #londonheathrow #airindia #siberia #boeing #777 #magadan #seaofokhotsk #moscow #newdelhi