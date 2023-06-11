Mount Mayon, the Philippines' most active volcano, spews lava as locals evacuate

The Philippines’ most active volcano has begun spewing lava in a gentle eruption, putting thousands of people on heightened alert for the possibility of a violent explosion that would force them to suddenly evacuate from their homes, authorities said Monday. More than 12,000 villagers have left…



