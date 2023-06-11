Mount Mayon, the Philippines' most active volcano, spews lava as locals evacuate

Mount Mayon, the Philippines' most active volcano, spews lava as locals evacuate

Published

The Philippines’ most active volcano has begun spewing lava in a gentle eruption, putting thousands of people on heightened alert for the possibility of a violent explosion that would force them to suddenly evacuate from their homes, authorities said Monday. More than 12,000 villagers have left…

