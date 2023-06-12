Bus carrying wedding guests in Australia rolls over, killing 10

ViewThe driver of a bus was charged Monday after the vehicle carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's wine country, killing 10 people and injuring 25 in the nation's most deadly road accident in almost 30 years, police said.
Brett Button has been in custody since the accident Sunday night and will...
