Silvio Berlusconi’s death draws tributes, even from critics, in Italy and beyond

ROME -- Adored, scorned, impossible to ignore in life, former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi in death drew tributes even from his critics, and ever more lavish praise from admirers, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as prayers from Pope Francis. Following word of Berlusconi's…



#rome #italian #silvioberlusconi #russian #vladimirputin #milan #berlusconi #kremlin #sardiniaemeraldcoast #ukraine